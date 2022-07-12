A misty start to the morning with a lifted marine layer

Temperatures are cooling for everyone Tuesday, especially for interior areas. The coast will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. Inland will be in the 80s.

High pressure is drifting slightly to the east from the Four Corners, putting temperatures a tad below normal. The marine layer will continue to push deep inland in the early morning before slowly clearing out. It will be lifted enough to potentially create some drizzle.

There is a beach hazards statement out on the Ventura County coastline from Tuesday to Thursday night. There may be minor tidal overflow at high tide.

The night to morning marine pattern will continue through the rest of the week, but become shallower each day with weaker onshore flow. High pressure will shift back to the Four Corners Wednesday, warming temperatures a bit.

The warmup will continue through at least Saturday with the high sitting in the Four Corners and diminishing onshore flow. By Sunday, the high moves again slightly east, bringing some relief from the heat.