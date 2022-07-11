A deep marine layer and hot interior to start the week

Temperatures are stepping back a tad to start the week. The coast will be in the upper 60s to mid 70s, and inland in the 80s to 90s.

High pressure is centered around the Four Corners region. With onshore flow, the marine layer will deepen in the night to morning hours.

Temperatures will stay warm, but cool slightly more Tuesday as the high wobbles slightly to the east. Inland areas will see the bigger temperature change.

By Wednesday and Thursday, the high wobbles back to the west and there is a slight chance of monsoonal moisture, but mostly likely any rain will fall to the south and east of our region.

With onshore flow relaxing, temperatures will warm in the latter half of the week through at least Saturday.