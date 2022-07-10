Sunday Evening Forecast July 10th

Another beautiful day with more fog and mild temperatures near the coast and very warm-hot conditions inland. Winds toward the west end of the Santa Barbara South Coast have picked up yet again but should stay below Wind Advisory levels and that's good news. For Monday, look for another foggy start along the coast with morning lows mostly in the 50's. Once the fog lifts or turns patchy, highs will warm in to the 60's and 70's. Inland areas will be very warm and even hot again with highs expected to be in the 90's to about 100-degrees.

Looking ahead, our mild pattern is expected to hold through about the middle of next week. This means more very seasonal mild weather for the coast with still very warm conditions expected inland. High pressure is expected to build a little more to west by next weekend. This will likely help to squash the marine layer and bring more heat inland! 100's could easily come back in to play for our warmest valleys. Coastal areas will be much cooler with highs in the 60's and 70's. Day to day fluctuations in marine layer coverage are expected and with that, just slight temperature changes as well.