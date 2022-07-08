Quiet summer weather expected through the weekend

Temperatures are warming again slightly Friday. The coast will be in the 70s on the Central Coast, 70s to low 80s on the South Coast, and inland in the 80s to 90s.

The marine layer will be smooshed back with some offshore trends. Grab your sunscreen as clearing will be quicker. Conditions will stay slightly above average on Saturday and Sunday with high pressure continuing to build. No heat advisories are expected.

By Monday, the high will have drifted from Texas to the Four Corners. Temperatures will cool a tad Monday through midweek. Monsoonal moisture will likely bypass us to the south and east.