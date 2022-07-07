Temperatures warming through the weekend

Temperatures will warm a few degrees in some areas on Thursday. The coast will stay in the 70s and inland in the 80s to 90s.

The marine layer will stick to coastal areas in the morning before clearing out faster with some offshore trends. Another round of weak sundowner winds will hit the Southwest Coast.

The warmup gains momentum Friday and Saturday as high pressure expands westward from Texas. Less onshore flow and some offshore trends will also help to reduce the marine layer faster.

By Sunday, the high moves from Texas to the Four Corners, where it will stay well into next week. Temperatures may warm slightly again to make it the warmest day of the week.

Early next week, the door is slightly ajar for monsoonal moisture. Temperatures will stay warm.