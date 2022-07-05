Persistent weather follows the holiday weekend

Temperatures are changing little Tuesday. The coast will be in the 70s, and inland in the 80s again.

Likewise, conditions are changing little. The day will start off with a marine layer for the Central Coast with onshore flow. The South Coast will start off clearer with lingering overnight wind. There may be some haze in areas where firework smoke is caught underneath the marine layer.

Wednesday is looking to remain similar. However, a decent warmup will begin on Thursday and last through at least Saturday.

High pressure will build in and the marine layer will shrink back. Fire risk will be elevated in inland areas without the protection of the marine layer.

Temperatures cool again slightly Sunday with more onshore flow.