Monday Evening Forecast July 4th

Yet another outstanding mild day for us as we head through the holiday and look toward another week of July. Temperatures continue to be mild with a steady onshore flow in place. Fog could hinder some firework viewing for most coastal areas. However, we do have yet another wind advisory in place for the western portion of the Santa Barbara South Coast. As much as we try to monitor these winds as per fire concerns, the upside is that it might help to keep the Santa Barbara area cloud free as long as the northerly flow holds. Look for overnight lows to dip in to the 50's and 60's. For Tuesday, expect more of the same with coastal fog and more cool to mild temperatures.

Looking ahead, the fog and cool to mild temperatures will likely hold through about Thursday and then building high pressure brings in some changes. By Friday and then in to the weekend, we should see the onshore flow relax just enough for inland areas to start to warm back in to the upper 80's, 90's and maybe even low 100's. Along the coast, the cool ocean and sea breeze will help to keep things much cooler with the usual marine layer routine. Look for highs to be in the 60's and 70's and there could even be some late night and early morning drizzle on Wednesday and Thursday.