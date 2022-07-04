A mild to warm July Fourth on tap

Temperatures are warming a tad, just in time for the holiday. Fourth of July temperatures will be in the 70s on the coast, and in the 80s inland.

Monday is serving as a transition day. The trough is departing and onshore flow is decreasing. The marine layer may inhibit some firework viewing on the Central Coast. Firework smoke may get caught under the clouds, causing haze overnight.

Sundowner winds will keep the South Coast clearer. There is a wind advisory from 6:00 pm Monday until 6:00 am Tuesday on the Southwest Coast and West Santa Ynez Range with gusts up to 50 mph.

Temperatures will warm up in the latter part of the week as high pressure builds from the east.