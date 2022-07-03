Sunday Evening Forecast July 3rd

Another mostly mild day with a strong onshore marine influence across the region. A broad are of low pressure continues to push onshore in the Pacific Northwest. This is bringing more much needed rainfall to Oregon, Washington and even for parts of Northern California. This means more of the same is expected through the holiday with plenty of fog and mostly cool to mild temperatures. The only exception will be for portions of the Santa Barbara South Coast where northerly winds will help to keep the marine layer more in check. A Wind Advisory is in effect for the Gaviota Coast area through early Monday and will likely come back in to play for Monday. night.

Looking ahead, our steady onshore flow should last through the early p[art of next week. Firework viewing could be hindered for some of our beach communities with the threat of patchy fog. The breezy and even gusty winds along the South Coast should help keep the fog out of Santa Barbara, but some patchy clouds could still form! Temperatures will stay very mild and even cool for some coastal regions. Inland areas will be very nice with warm readings mostly in the 80's and then 90's. By the second half of next week, high pressure will start to build and with that, the heat returns inland. By next weekend our warmest regions could easily be in the upper 90's and even low 100's. Coastal fog will keep the beaches much more mild, but even the coast will likely see some warming.