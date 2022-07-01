A mild start to July

Temperatures will cool a little further Friday. The Central Coast will be in the mid to upper 60s, South Coast up to the mid 70s, and inland up to the 80s.

Conditions are changing little through Sunday. With increasing onshore flow, the day will be bookended by marine layer for most coastal areas and the Santa Ynez Valley. Sundowner winds will affect the Southwest Coast, and keep it clearer.

Monday is the transition day as the trough departs and onshore flow weakens. Skies will clear faster and temperatures will warm slightly for Fourth of July festivities.

High pressure will build in quickly from the east Tuesday through the end of next week. The marine layer will shrink and another heat wave will swoop over the region.