Thursday morning forecast June 30th

Temperatures Thursday are continuing to cool. The coast will be in the 60s to 70s, and inland in the 80s mostly.

With more onshore flow, coastal areas will start the day with a marine layer and be slower to clear. Conditions will remain similar through Saturday with temperatures dropping a couple more degrees over the period, hitting below average.

On Sunday, there will be little change as a trough moves directly through the region. It stems from an upper low in the Pacific Northwest.

The trough will pull out Monday and onshore flow will decrease. Temperatures will rise a couple of degrees in time for the holiday.

Temperatures will keep warming into midweek as high pressure in Oklahoma expands westward.