Wednesday morning forecast June 29th

Temperatures are cooling down by several degrees Wednesday. The coast will be in the upper 60s or 70s. Inland areas will be back in the 80s to 90s.

Onshore flow is increasing and South Coast skies will be slower to clear of the marine layer. Onshore flow will continue increasing through the end of the week, eventually pushing low clouds into the lower valleys.

With broad troughs moving across the region the rest of the week, temperatures will decrease through Friday or Saturday. At that point, the region will be near or slightly below average.

We are due for a mini warm-up on Monday, just in time for the Fourth of July holiday.