Tuesday morning forecast June 28th

Temperatures Tuesday are increasing slightly on the Central Coast, but starting to cool elsewhere. The coast will be in the 70s to low 80s, and inland in the 90s to low 100s. There is a heat advisory until 8:00 pm for the Santa Ynez and Cuyama Valleys, and for the SLO mountains and interior valleys.

Offshore flow is keeping the Central Coast very sunny, and warming temperatures. Onshore flow will increase on the South Coast through the day.

An upper low will start to approach midweek, and onshore flow will increase further. The night to morning marine layer will move in on the coasts and temperatures will really gear up for a cooldown.

With a series of broad troughs Thursday through Sunday, the region will be under southwest flow and cool to below average. Winds will pick up more in Santa Barbara County at the end of the week.