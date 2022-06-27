Monday morning forecast June 27th

Temperatures are heating up Monday. The coast will be pleasant in the 70s to 80s, but very hot inland in the 90s up to 108 degrees. A heat advisory is in effect until 8:00 pm for all areas away from the coast.

High pressure is strong over Southern California, and onshore flow is very weak. With an eddy off the South Coast, there may be some morning fog with quick clearing. Temperatures will feel more like August for the interior.

On Tuesday, Central Coast temperatures will warm slightly with offshore flow, whereas temperatures everywhere else will cool slightly with increased onshore flow. The monsoon threat is low.

An approaching upper low and more onshore flow will cool temperatures Wednesday, and troughing will keep cooling temperatures until the region is near normal by Saturday.