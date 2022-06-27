A Toasty Start To The Week…

Temperatures will be staying hot through at least Tuesday afternoon.

There are a couple heat advisories in place. The first is for the Santa Barbara County interior mountains and Ventura County mountains, where temperatures could top off between 90 and 105 degrees through 8 PM Monday evening. The second is for the San Luis Obispo County mountains and valleys until 8 PM Tuesday.

Relief is coming! A broad trough with onshore flow will approach the region on Wednesday and Thursday. Most areas will experience 10-20 degrees of cooling by the end of the week.

Overall, temperatures should return to near normal for the weekend.