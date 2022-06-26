Sunday Evening Forecast June 26th

Another fantastic day with mild fog along the coast and very warm to hot temperatures inland. A heat Advisory is in effect for inland areas and will stay there in to the new work week. For the overnight and in to early Monday, look for more patchy fog which will likely spread across the coastal plains but not much farther than that. Lows will be in the 50's and 60's, but some inland areas could stay on the arm side with lows staying in the 70's!. Highs on Monday will be in the 70's near the coast with 80's, 90's & triple digits farther inland.

Looking ahead, the marine layer is expected to weaken through about the middle of next week. This means more sunshine continued hot temperatures inland. The Heat Advisory will stay in play through at least Monday for our inland areas. Look for temperatures to be in the 90's and even lower 100's! Coastal areas will be on the mild to warm side with highs in the 70's to possibly right around 80-degrees. The marine layer isn't expected to surrender completely, so patchy fog will linger for some areas. By mid week and beyond. look for more fog and cooler weather inland. Monsoon moisture could also drift close to us next week and we will keep an eye on that. Overall, June looks to end on a seasonal note with July starting similarly.