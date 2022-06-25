Saturday Evening Forecast June 25th

Another fantastic day with mild fog along the coast and very warm to hot temperatures inland. A heat Advisory is in effect for inland areas and will stay there through the weekend. For the overnight and in to early Sunday, look for more patchy fog which will likely spread across the coastal plains but not much farther than that. Lows will be in the 50's and 60's, but some inland areas could stay on the arm side with lows staying in the 70's!. Highs on Sunday will be in the 70's near the coast with 80's and 90's along with triple digits farther inland.

Looking ahead, the marine layer is expected to weaken through about the middle of next week. This means more sunshine continued hot temperatures inland. The Heat Advisory will stay in play through early next week for our inland areas. Look for temperatures to be in the 90's and even lower 100's! Coastal areas will be on the mild to warm side with highs in the 70's to possibly right around 80-degrees. The marine layer isn't expected to surrender completely, so patchy fog will linger for some areas. By mid week and beyond. look for more fog and cooler weather inland. This means June will end and July will start with very seasonal weather expected