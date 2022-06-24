Friday morning forecast June 24th

Temperatures will drop by a degree or two Friday. The coast will stick to the 70s, and inland in the 80s or 90s.

With increased onshore flow, the marine layer will push inland a little further. Fog may still be patchy and dense in some spots. Skies will be sunny by midday with more wind. Saturday will be very similar.

High pressure will start to build Sunday, and continue building through Monday with heat lingering Tuesday. Temperatures will increase and skies will clear much faster. Monday is expected to be the hottest day with possible head advisories in the mountains and interior valleys.

An abrupt cooldown will bring relief Wednesday as the ridge weakens and a trough moves through NorCal.