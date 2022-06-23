Thursday morning forecast June 23rd

Temperatures are warming a tad inland, but cooling slightly on the coast with a strong sea breeze. The coast will be in the 70s, and inland in the 80s to 90s.

The marine layer will be patchy and shallow. Skies will clear nicely as the day moves on. There is still some instability in the Ventura County mountains, which could bring a lingering shower or two.

The marine layer will move deeper inland Friday and Saturday with increased onshore flow. Temperatures will drop a degree or two each day as well.

With building high pressure Sunday and Monday, temperatures will slowly rise again, coming out about 4 to 10 degrees above normal early next week.