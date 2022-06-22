Wednesday morning forecast June 22nd

Temperatures are changing little Wednesday. The coast will be in the 70s to low 80s and inland in the 80s to 90s.

There is a very slight chance of isolated showers as an upper low spins northeast from just off Point Conception. Dry lightning chances increase in the afternoon. Our best chance of instability or moisture is south of Point Conception, and especially in Ventura County.

Skies will be mostly sunny on Thursday and temperatures will warm inland with more sunshine. Through the weekend, temperatures will change little with onshore flow ebbing and flowing alternatively.

Temperatures early next week will warm more with high pressure building. The night to morning marine layer will stay in place.