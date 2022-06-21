Tuesday morning forecast June 21st

Temperatures are cooling on the South Coast, but warming elsewhere Tuesday. The coast will be in the 70s to low 80s, and inland in the 90s.

A warm upper low is moving south, and will spin just off of Point Conception. Clouds will increase at night and stick through Wednesday.

As the low moves across the region, it brings a chance of showers and/or dry lightning. The best chance is south of Point Conception at around 20 to 30 percent. Fire danger is elevated with any lightning and gusty downdrafts.

Temperatures will stay warm Thursday through the weekend after high pressure builds westward from the central US. Monday will wind up 4 to 8 degrees above normal.