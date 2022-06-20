Temperatures warming this week…

Plenty of sunshine and light winds will persist throughout much of the forecast area Monday afternoon and evening.

Temperatures have warmed up another 4 to 8 degrees along the Central Coast. Highs are even toastier inland with some areas approaching the mid to upper 90s!

Tuesday, temperatures will continue to trend on the warmer side with highs comparable to today. However, there is an upper level low that will move near Point Conception. This could thicken up the clouds during the evening, and definitely Wednesday morning.

Wednesday, mostly sunny skies with a few scattered clouds will prevail. There will be enough moisture for an isolated thunderstorm. If a storm develops it will be dry, as humidity is low in the upper levels of the atmosphere. There is the chance for dry lightening with any storms that may develop.

High pressure will build the rest of the week, and temperatures will gradually increase through Sunday.