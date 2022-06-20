Monday morning forecast June 20th

Temperatures Monday are warming another 4 to 8 degrees on the Central Coast and 10 to 15 degrees inland, bringing the region above average once again. The coast will be in the mid 70s to mid 80s, and inland in the 80s to 90s.

There may be some breezy northeasterly winds to start the day, and gusty sundowners will end the day. An overnight eddy may bring back some marine layer into Tuesday morning.

A warm upper low will begin to drift off of Point Conception Tuesday and clouds will increase through the day. Tuesday night and through Wednesday, there is a chance of some moisture or thunderstorms as the low sweeps past. Dry lightning is a concern.

During the second half of the work week, high pressure centered around Texas will expand westward. Skies will clear nicely with some spurts of offshore flow. Mountains may be windy at times.