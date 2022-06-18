Saturday Evening Forecast June 18th

Another beautiful day with the usual weather story of morning coastal fog and breezy northerly winds. Temperatures once again stayed very mild and below normal, especially for our normally warm inland areas. The northerly winds have prompted the National Weather Service to issue yet another advisory for the western portion of the Santa Barbara South Coast. Winds could gust to as high as 40-mph and the advisory officially stays in play until very early Sunday. Look for highs on Sunday to be in the 60's and 70's near the coast. We expect to see some warming inland with highs in the mid to upper 80's possible.

Looking ahead, high pressure is expected to expand and strengthen over our region. This will likely shrink the marine layer and with that, warmer temperatures are expected through much of the next work week. Inland areas could easily warm back up in to the 90's and possibly close to the low 100's! As is always expected with a Summer warm up, our coastal areas will stay much cooler. Day to day changes in the marine layer will be small, but some fog should linger near the beaches despite the overall warm expected. By next weekend, a slight increase in marine layer fog is likely along with some overall cooling.