Friday Evening Forecast June 17th

Keeping a close eye on the wind with fire concerns being front and center. A late seasons storm is passing to our north and that helped to cool most areas down noticeably today. Look for more patchy fog for the overnight and in to early Saturday. Winds will be a concern for portions of the Santa Barbara South Coast where a Wind Advisory is in effect for tonight and in to early Saturday. Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the 60's and 70's near the coast to 80's farther inland.

Looking ahead, as the late season to our north continues to push east, high pressure will gradually fill in and warming will be the result. Through Sunday, things should stay fairly quiet with just the usual wind concerns for areas near Point Conception. Temperatures will stay seasonal for the most part which means very nice! By Monday and then through much of next week, we expect warming for inland areas and possibly even for some of the coastline. Tuesday is the official start of Summer and for inland areas, it will likely be just that with highs in the 80's and 80's. Triple digits for the warmest areas are also possible and that means we could see some Heat Advisories posted. The coast will be more a mix of warm and sunny and possibly some light fog. We will monitor closely and update the heat potential as well as the marine layer effect along the coast. By next weekend we expect everyone to cool down, especially inland!