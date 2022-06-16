Thursday morning forecast June 16th

​​​​​Temperatures are cooling down Thursday for a bit of weather whiplash. The coast will be in the 70s, and inland in the 80s to 90s.

A large upper low from the Pacific Northwest is moving south along the West Coast, putting our region under cyclonic flow. The marine layer will expand and some beach areas, especially around Ventura County, will stay cloudy through the day. Winds will be gusty in Gaviota by nightfall with a northerly push.

The upper low will move to Northern California Friday. With more onshore flow and lowering heights, clouds could even squeeze out a little morning drizzle. Temperatures will be below normal, and stay that way through Saturday.

The low will be on its way out the door Sunday, just in time for Father's Day and Juneteenth. Skies should clear out faster and better, and temperatures will warm slightly.

The warmup will continue into next week as high pressure covers much of the southern US.