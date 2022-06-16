Cooling off this weekend…

Temperatures will trend cooler for your Father’s Day weekend!

A trough of low pressure will slowly dip through California Friday and Saturday. This will bring an enhanced marine layer and cool off temperatures about 10 to 15 degrees in most areas. Sundowner winds could kick up the next couple evenings, which will help keep skies clear in southern Santa Barbara County.

Sunday is looking great! High pressure will expand west, and this could result in temperatures climbing a few degrees into the mid 70s near the beaches to the low 80s in interior areas.

The warmup will continue into the first part of next week with pleasant weather conditions.

Make sure to find some time to celebrate with dad and head out to the beach!