Wednesday morning forecast June 15th

Temperatures are warming again Wednesday, putting the region well above average. Beaches will be in the 70s to 80s, inland coastal areas in the 80s to 90s, and valleys in the 90s to low 100s.

Wednesday will be the warmest of the week ahead. A ridge of high pressure will peak through the region, and offshore flow will be moderate.

A beach hazards statement will linger through the evening for all beach areas. Surf will be elevated and rip currents will be strong.

As the ridge departs Thursday, a sizable upper low in the Pacific Northwest will head our direction. Temperatures will cool and we will revert back to onshore flow.

More cloud cover will move in at the end of the week. By Saturday, temperatures will be a few degrees below normal as the upper low sweeps through California.

Temperatures recover slightly on Father's Day and Juneteenth, but rise more early next week as the trough leaves and high pressure builds in.