Tuesday morning forecast June 14th

Temperatures will rise slightly Tuesday. The coast will be in the 70s to 80s, and inland in the 80s to 90s.

A ridge of high pressure is building into the region and offshore flow is increasing, causing a midweek heat wave. Temperatures will be warmest Wednesday with some interior temperatures in the low 100s.

A wind advisory is now in effect until 3:00 am Wednesday on the South Coast and Santa Ynez Range. A high wind warning in the Ventura County mountains expires at 11:00 am Tuesday. Gusts will be up to 50 mph, and up to 60 mph for the warning.

Likewise, a beach hazards statement will continue through Wednesday night for all beach areas. Waves will be highest at up to 10 feet on the Central Coast. Rip currents will be strong as well.

A deep and late-season trough will approach on Thursday, causing rapid cooling. Onshore flow will increase, bringing back the marine layer with foggy mornings and evenings.

Temperatures will continue to drop through Saturday, at which point they will be a few degrees below average. Just in time for Father's Day and Juneteenth, the trough will move away and temperatures will recover nicely.