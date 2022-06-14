Picture perfect weather will continue…

Pleasant weather conditions will continue throughout the rest of this week!

Temperatures Tuesday afternoon will top off in the 70s to low 80s near the coast and upper 80s to low 90s inland. Highs on Wednesday will be warmer, especially in interior areas where a few locations could approach triple digit heat.

It could be breezy Tuesday evening. There is a wind advisory in place until 3 AM Wednesday along the South Coast and in the Santa Ynez Range. Winds will be between 20 and 30 mph, with gusts up to 50.

Thursday, a trough will start to approach from the west. As a result, temperatures will cool slightly into the mid to upper 70s along the coasts and low to mid 80s inland.

The marine layer will be thickening up Friday morning. With onshore winds, the weather will trend cooler.

Just in time for Father’s Day, temperatures will begin to warm up!