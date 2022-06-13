Windy and warming up…

After a cool start to your Monday, temperatures will be warming each day through Wednesday.

There is a trough moving over California with onshore flow. This will kick up the winds this evening, especially in Santa Barbara County and Ventura County. There is a wind advisory in place until 3:00 AM Wednesday for the Santa Ynez Mountains and southwestern coast of Santa Barbara County. Winds will be gusting along the Central Coast and interior mountains through this evening, as well.

A ridge will develop Tuesday and Wednesday as temperatures keep climbing. Wednesday afternoon some interior areas could see triple digit heat.

Another trough will approach the region by Thursday. This will set the stage for a slight cool down with pleasant weather conditions through Saturday.