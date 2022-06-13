Monday morning forecast June 13th

Temperatures are cooling down to average Monday. The coast will be in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Inland areas will reach the 80s.

A trough is moving over California and onshore flow is moderate with a lifted morning marine layer. As the trough passes through, gusty winds will pick up across Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties.

A wind advisory is now in effect until 3:00 am Wednesday on the Southwest Coast and West Santa Ynez Range, and from 6:00 pm Monday until 3:00 am Wednesday on the Southeast Coast, East Santa Ynez Range, and Lake Casitas. W wind advisory will be in effect from 2:00 pm until 9:00 pm Monday on the Santa Barbara County Central Coast and from 5:00 pm Monday until 5:00 am Tuesday in the Santa Barbara County interior mountains. A wind advisory starts in the Ventura County mountains at 11:00 am Monday, upgrading to a high wind warning at 6:00 pm and expiring at 11:00 am Tuesday. Gusts will be between 35 to 50 mph, and up to 60 mph for the warning.

A beach hazards statement will be in effect starting at 9:00 am Monday, expiring Wednesday evening. The Central Coast will have the highest waves at 6 to 10 feet. The South Coast will only experience minor tidal overflow.

A ridge will quickly follow Tuesday, warming temperatures significantly into Wednesday when the ridge peaks. Temperatures may be back in the triple digits for the interior.

The ridge will decay Thursday, taking temperatures down. A deep trough will cool temperatures far below average by Saturday.