Sunday Evening Forecast June 12th

The onshore flow has returned as promised with more fog and cooler temperatures inland. Winds are a concern once again with several Wind Advisories and Watches posted. The winds will be from the north and could possibly gust to higher than 35-mph and also increase our fire danger. Look for more patchy fog for the start of Monday and as mentioned the breezy and gusty northerly winds. Temperatures will be in the 60's and 70's near the coast. Inland areas should be mostly in the 70's and 80's.

Looking ahead, more fog and mild temperatures are expected for the start of the new work week. However, high pressure is expected to build once again by the middle and second half of next week. This means our cooling trend will reverse with warming returns yet again. In fact, triple digits are expected for warmest areas with even a few coastal areas hovering close to above the 80-degree range. It would be expected that more official heat watches and or warnings will come back in to play and we will notify you as soon as we get the information. By the weekend, we see yet another turn in the forecast as cooler temperatures and more fog return to the region.