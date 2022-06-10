Friday morning forecast June 10th

Friday will be the warmest day of the weak with temperatures up to 15 degrees above average away from the coast. The coast will be in the upper 70s to mid 80s and interior in the 90s to triple digits.

A heat advisory will go into effect from 10:00 am Friday to 10:00 pm Saturday in all mountain areas, and until 8:00 pm Saturday in the Ventura valleys and Ojai Valley with temperatures up to 102 degrees. There is an excessive heat warning in the SLO interior valleys and the Cuyama Valley for the same time period with temperatures up to 107 degrees.

Our ridge of high pressure is peaking over Southern California Friday and will start to budge east Saturday. Temperatures will back off a tad.

Better onshore flow and an approaching trough will cool temperatures more significantly Sunday. Monday will be the coolest as it moves through the state.

More warming is on tap for Tuesday and Wednesday with another ridge building from the west, rising heights, and weakening onshore flow. Temperatures will by 8 to 12 degrees above normal by midweek.