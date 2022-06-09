Thursday morning forecast June 9th

The heat wave is well underway with the region continuing to warm Thursday. Temperatures will be 5 to 12 degrees above normal with the coast in the mid 70s to mid 80s, and valleys in the 90s to low triple digits.

With heights rising, the marine layer is smooshed and fog may be patchy on the Coast. More sunshine is in store for the rest of the area.

Our ridge of high pressure will peak Friday, and start to push away Saturday. However, there is potential to break record highs in the interior both days.

There is a heat advisory in effect for Friday morning to Saturday evening in all mountain areas, the Ventura valleys and Ojai Valley with temperatures up to 100 degrees. There is an excessive heat warning in the SLO interior valleys and the Cuyama Valley with temperatures up to 105 degrees.

Relief from the heat will finally hit Sunday as a trough starts to move in. The marine layer will also return with more onshore flow. Temperatures will drop into Monday as well, bringing temperatures within a couple degrees of normal.