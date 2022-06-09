Record heat possible…

It will really be feeling like the middle of summer Friday and Saturday afternoon!

A heat wave is in store for eastern portions of Santa Barbara County and San Luis Obispo County. The warmest temperatures will most-likely occur Friday afternoon where a couple inland areas could reach up to 107 degrees. There is a heat advisory and excessive heat warning in place from Friday morning through the day on Saturday. Make sure to drink plenty of water if you’re outside for an extended period of time.

There will be a trough approaching the area by Sunday. This could deepen the marine layer and keep temperatures a tad cooler. It will still be toasty in inland areas and slightly cooler in the upper 70s to low 80s near the beaches with a sea breeze possible.

The weather will trend cooler for the first part of next week as a second heat wave builds in midweek.