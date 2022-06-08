Wednesday morning forecast June 8th

Temperatures will warm by 5 to 10 degrees away from foggy areas Thursday. The coast will be in the 70s, and valleys in the 80s to 90s.

High pressure will continue to build over Southern California through Saturday. The South Coast may stay mild to warm with an eddy spinning up fog, while the rest of the region warms significantly.

North to northwest winds will pick up tonight with advisories for the Southwest Coast and Santa Ynez Range from 3:00 pm Wednesday to 3:00 am Thursday. Gusts will be 45 to 55 mph.

Temperatures will rise again Thursday and Friday, sitting far above normal. Record highs are possible Friday and Saturday in Paso Robles and Cuyama. The ridge will peak Friday and start to move east Saturday.

There is an excessive heat watch Friday morning to Saturday night for all mountain areas, the Cuyama Valley, and the San Luis Obispo interior valleys with temperatures between 95 to 105 degrees.

Troughing on Sunday and Monday will cool temperatures by a few degrees each day. The marine layer will move back in with stronger onshore flow.