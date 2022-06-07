Excessive heat this weekend…

It will be feeling pretty toasty out there in interior areas through Saturday!

While the morning marine layer will keep highs cooler near the coasts, further inland temperatures will climb each day as high pressure builds. Temperatures will generally be in the mid to upper 70s near the beaches and upper 80s to mid 90s inland.

There will be a weak upper level trough that skirts the area Wednesday. This could kick up those northerly winds - especially in the Santa Ynez Range on Wednesday evening.

Friday and Saturday, we’ll be flirting with record high temperatures in some cities - including near Paso Robles. There is an Excessive Heat Watch in effect from Friday morning through Saturday evening where temperatures in the Cuyama Valley, San Luis Obispo County Mountains and Santa Barbara County Mountains could peak between 97 and 105 degrees.