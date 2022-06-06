Warming up this week…

It will really start feeling like summer over the next few days!

High pressure will build throughout the week and temperatures will be going up. While the coasts will trend slightly cooler in the mid to upper 70s, further inland highs could top off in the low 90s. There will continue to be patchy fog along the coasts the next couple days, however the marine layer should quickly burn off.

Winds could ramp up from time to time the next few days. With breezy conditions and low humidity from Tuesday - Sunday, there is an elevated fire risk. There is a wind advisory in place from 6 PM Monday evening until 3 AM Tuesday morning for the Santa Barbara County southwestern coast and Santa Ynez Mountains western range. Winds will be sustained at 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50.

A weak trough will move through Thursday. This could cool temperatures slightly. However, high pressure will strengthen Friday with warmer weather continuing.