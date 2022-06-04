Saturday Evening Forecast June 4th

Persistent cloud cover with spotty beach clearing made for our first June Saturday to feel very June like! More fog is expected through the overnight and in to early Sunday. This means more of the same temperature wise as well. Look for 60's along the coast with some 70's once you get inland enough. The warmest areas will likely see plenty of 80's! The only ripple in the pattern is the presence of northerly winds being enhanced by our typical Sundowner phenomenon. This is where the mountain tops cool off in the late afternoon while it's still warmer at the lower elevations. This creates a wind as the air rushes downhill. One area in particular that sees this frequently is the Gaviota region and out toward Point Conception. A Wind Advisory is in effect for that area tonight and in to early Sunday.

Looking ahead, our typical fog pattern and mild seasonal temperatures should hold through about Tuesday before high pressure builds slightly. We could also continue to see more pockets of wind and or Sundowners. As high pressure fills in, the marine layer will likely thin just enough to see some warming inland. Coastal areas will continue to see the fog ebb and flow through the day and temperatures will warm for some. Inland valleys will see more noticeable warming with maybe a triple digit possible by Thursday or Friday. By next weekend, the marine layer will make a gradual comeback meaning more fog is expected.