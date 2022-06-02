Thursday morning forecast June 2nd

Temperatures are cooling off slightly Thursday, but staying above average. The coast will be in the 70s, and inland in the 80s to mid 90s.

Weak onshore flow may bring a shallow morning marine layer, but a slightly deeper evening marine layer. Our ridge of high pressure is being pushed to the east by an incoming trough.

Temperatures will keep dropping Friday and Saturday with broad troughing and moderate onshore flow. June Gloom will be here practically right on time, and some Central Coast beaches may struggle to clear at all.

There will be a slight warming trend Sunday through early next week with much sunnier skies expected by Tuesday.