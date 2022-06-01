Wednesday morning forecast June 1st

Temperatures are warming by 5 to 10 degrees, making Wednesday the warmest day of the week. Temperatures will be in the mid 70s to low 80s on the coast, and in the mid 80s to low 90s in valleys.

The ridge of high pressure is peaking over California. However, the warming trend will be short-lived. Temperatures will drop slightly Thursday with an incoming weak trough.

June Gloom will arrive right on time Thursday night with the return of onshore flow. Some Central Coast beaches may struggle to see much sun Friday and Saturday.

The trough will begin to push east Saturday and flow will flatten out, but it will be the coolest day of the week. There may be a temporary bump in temperature Sunday with slight ridging and weaker onshore flow.