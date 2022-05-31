Tuesday morning forecast May 31st

Temperatures are warmer in most areas Tuesday, with the exception of the South Coast because of an earlier sea breeze. The coast will be in the low to mid 70s. Inland areas will move into the 80s.

The low pressure system is moving through Nevada and a ridge is building in from the west. Heights will rise along with temperatures. Winds will die down.

A beach hazards statement expires at noon for the Central and South Coasts, and at 9:00 pm for the Ventura coast. Surf will be elevated and rip currents will be strong.

There may be a very shallow marine layer overnight into Wednesday morning, but skies will clear quickly. Temperatures will raise a few more degrees as the ridge of high pressure peaks in strength.

The ridge will move east Thursday and troughing will take over. Moderate onshore flow will return the marine layer to the coast and some beaches may struggle to clear at the end of the week.

Temperatures will gradually cool into the 60s or 70s through Saturday.