Monday morning forecast May 30th

Memorial Day is pleasant on the coast and warm inland. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s on the Central Coast, up to the low 70s on the South Coast, and up to the 80s inland.

There are some upslope clouds around the Santa Ynez range, but most of the region is starting off clear. The mountains will be gusty at times with northwest to northerly winds. A wind advisory expires at 9:00 am on the South Coast, in the Santa Ynez Range, and in the Ventura County mountains with gusts up to 50 mph.

A ridge of high pressure will move through California Tuesday and Wednesday, warming coastal temperatures to the 70s or low 80s, and inland areas to the 80s or low 90s.

A trough will sweep back in Thursday, bringing back the marine layer and relief from the heat. Temperatures will cool through the weekend.