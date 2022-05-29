Sunday Evening Forecast May 29th

Breezy and even windy conditions today a strong northerly flow has developed across our region. Wind advisories are in effect for many areas and will stay in play through tonight and even in to early tomorrow. Some light fog is possible for the Central Coast on Monday, most other coastal areas should be cloud free with the northerly wind. Temperatures on Memorial day will be mostly in the 60's and 70's for the coast. Inland areas will be much warmer with highs expected in the 80's.

Looking ahead, better clearing with more sunshine and more winds will be expected from Memorial Day to about mid next week or the start of June. Temperatures will warm, especially inland where 80's and 90's will be widespread. Fog should thine enough to become very patchy in nature and that means some slight warming is expected even along the coast. By late in the work week, look for more fog to return and gradual cooling becoming widespread by the weekend.