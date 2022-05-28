Saturday Evening Forecast May 28th

Marine layer remains front and center in our weather story. Even though we saw at least some sunshine along most of the coast, the fog remained close to the coast all day. We expect a similar pattern through the evening and in to early Sunday. Highs on Sunday will be mostly in the 60's and 70's once again and we could see some breezy/gusty nw winds for Sunday afternoon and evening. There are no advisories or watches in place at this time, but if that changes, we'll let you know immediately.

Looking ahead, better clearing with more sunshine and some nw winds will be expected from Memorial Day to about mid next week or the start of June. Temperatures will warm, especially inland where 80's and 90's will be widespread. Fog should thine enough to become very patchy in nature and that means some slight warming is expected even along the coast. By late in the work week, look for more fog to return and gradual cooling becoming widespread by the weekend.