Friday morning forecast May 27th

Temperatures will stay about 4 to 8 degrees below normal Friday. Temperatures will be mild on the coast in the mid to upper 60s, and mostly in the 70s inland.

There will be again little to no clearing for the coast with moderate onshore flow. Gaviota could clear better by the evening with some sundowner winds.

Offshore flow from the north will clear skies out faster and better Saturday, but you can still expect a gray wake-up. A broad trough will sweep the US from Sunday into Memorial Day. Sundowner winds will be gusty.

The marine layer will start to reduce with offshore trends, but temperatures will change little for the holiday. Bring a jacket for any morning outdoor ceremonies.

A ridge of high pressure will warm temperatures and bring more sunshine Tuesday and Wednesday.