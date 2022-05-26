Thursday morning forecast May 26th

Temperatures are dropping by 4 to 8 degrees Thursday. The coast will be in the mid to upper 60s and inland in the 70s.

High pressure is weakening and onshore flow is increasing, causing the cooldown. The marine layer will be very persistent with little to no clearing, and potential drizzle in the night to morning hours.

Friday will be very similar to Thursday with northwest flow following an overnight trough. In addition, there will be sundowner winds around Gaviota.

The region will clear out better on Saturday with offshore flow from the north. There will be a broad trough over the western US Sunday to Monday with sundowner winds on the Southwest Coast.

Offshore flow from the north and less onshore flow from the east will reduce the marine layer Monday, and temperatures will warm slightly. Conditions are expected to continue warming through the middle of the week.