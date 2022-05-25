Wednesday evening forecast May 25th

Warm temperatures in the valleys will not be stable after today as we are starting to see a weakening high pressure system and instead an increasing onshore flow. This will bring a nice cooling trend into the holiday weekend. That marine layer we have been dealing with will be lingering around into the weekend and persist across the coastal areas.

Lucky for those warmer areas, that marine layer will expand into the valleys by Friday and Saturday. Winds have been a non-factor this week and it will remain the same as we head into the weekend, but gusty onshore winds will be around each afternoon and evenings for mostly the interior valleys.

Temperatures look to be trending upwards starting Tuesday after a weekend of temps being about 5-10 degrees below what we've seen the first portion of this week. It's safe to assume a high pressure system will be influencing that stagnant marine layer and bringing some warmer temps and clearer skies in the middle of next week.