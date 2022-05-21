Saturday Evening Forecast May 21st

Another classic May day with marine layer fog and patchy sunshine. Temperatures ranged from the cool mid 60's, near the coast, to the mild 70's and 80's farther inland. We expect another mild night with more fog slowly pushing inland and overnight lows in the 50's and maybe upper 40's. While drizzle is not expected widespread, a few drops could be squeezed out in to the early morning. For Sunday, look for more morning clouds up and down the coast with slow clearing. We may even see some of our beaches under cloud cover pretty much all day.

Looking ahead, better clearing is expected early in the new work week along with slight warming. While the fog isn't expect to go away, most areas along the coast should see earlier clearing. Inland areas will warm back in to the upper 80's and even lower 90's. We don"t see much threat for any significant winds, but afternoons and evenings could get a little gusty toward the west end of the Gaviota Coast. If any Wind Advisories are posted by the Weather Service, we will notify you immediately. Our forecast models are in a bit of disagreement toward the Memorial Day weekend. We are going with cooler weather and more marine layer clouds. However, one forecast model sees perhaps a warming trend. We will need to keep a close eye on the variables and iron out the details as we head in to next week.